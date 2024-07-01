Bawumia selects Opoku Prempeh as running mate

Menu ›
Mon, 1 Jul 2024
Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially informed the party’s national officers about his choice of running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.Read full article
