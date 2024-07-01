Bawumia selects Opoku Prempeh as running mate

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially informed the party’s national officers about his choice of running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 1, Nana-B revealed that Dr. Bawumia communicated his decision to the party leadership on July 1. The announcement was made during a meeting at the NPP’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, following an earlier presentation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s nomination to the majority caucus in Parliament.



The nomination now awaits the approval of the National Council, the final deciding body of the NPP.

A meeting of the National Council is scheduled for Thursday, July 4, where Dr. Bawumia is expected to officially present his choice.



