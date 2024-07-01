News

News
2

Bawumia selects Opoku Prempeh as running mate

Bawumia And Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially informed the party’s national officers about his choice of running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

