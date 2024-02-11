Bawumia should’ve admitted govt’s shortcomings, not making more promises – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

Source: CNR

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has stated that NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should have acknowledged the government’s shortcomings and sought input from Ghanaians for his administration instead of presenting a vision statement filled with more promises.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday, February 7, Dr. Bawumia outlined a series of policies he intends to implement if elected as President, with a particular focus on digitization.



He articulated plans to leverage technology and the private sector to create sustainable employment opportunities, generate revenue, and position Ghana in the contemporary global economy.



Among his pledges, Dr. Bawumia committed to abolishing the e-levy, a 1.5 per cent charge on electronic and mobile money transactions exceeding GH¢100 per day, and aligning Ghana’s port charges with those of Togo to combat smuggling.



Mr. Cudjoe, speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, suggested that if he were in Dr. Bawumia’s position, he would have strategized to gather the opinions of Ghanaians on their vision for the country’s governance. He emphasized recognizing the current state of the nation and fostering a collaborative approach to build trust.

“I think by way of presentation and plan, if I were Bawumia this is what I was likely to do. So good evening ladies and gentlemen, I am glad you are here to listen to my speech for the presidency. I thank you for your time but I am not here to tell you what has happened already because you already know them. And I know you want to know what I have in store for you and I think that even with that I will think that yes there were avoidable mistakes and there were things we could have done better.



“But there are things we are looking forward to for which I have come to you this evening to ask for your advice and maybe help in making sure that I ask you to tell me the things you never want to see repeated in my administration and the things that you think I can do to impact your lives and livelihoods.”



“When I leave here, I am going to leave contacts with you so that you contact these persons or I am leaving these contacts with you. Send all your questions, recommendations and again the things you don’t want to see happen again my administration,” he stated.



Mr Cudjoe believes that adopting such an approach would have minimized the criticisms directed at Dr Bawumia and fostered more constructive engagement.