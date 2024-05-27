Beware of NDC lies, propaganda ahead of election 2024 – Miracle Aboagye cautions Ghanaians

Menu ›
Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: Asaase Radio
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, has urged Ghanaians to reject the opposition NDC's propaganda ahead of the 2024 elections.
Speaking at the Bawumia Campaign Team's Next Chapter Series, Aboagye warned that the NDC is using the same deceptive tactics they used to win the 2008 elections.
He highlighted past lies, such as fake banking statements and claims of stolen gold bars, which were later disproven.
Aboagye emphasized the need to support Vice President Bawumia to continue the country's development and avoid falling for the NDC's misinformation.
