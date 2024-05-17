Chief Justice requests response from Special Prosecutor on removal petition

Kissi Agyebeng

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has forwarded a petition calling for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to him for his response.

This request follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's submission of the petition, originally filed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, to the Chief Justice. The petition urges the President to dismiss Mr. Agyebeng.



Dated April 30, 2024, the petition cites procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and alleges misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice by Mr. Agyebeng.



In a letter dated May 16, Chief Justice Torkornoo requested Mr. Agyebeng's comments to assist in determining if a prima facie case has been established.

"This is to forward to you a copy of the petition dated April 30, 2024, sent to the Office of the President and forwarded to the Office of the Honourable Chief Justice on May 6, 2024.



"Kindly provide your comments on the matters raised to enable the Honourable Chief Justice to determine if a prima facie case has been made out," the letter stated.



