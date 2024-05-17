Martin Kpebu accuses Akufo-Addo of orchestrating petition to remove Special Prosecutor

Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being behind the petition aimed at removing Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng from office.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Kpebu stated that the President fears potential prosecution by Agyebeng after leaving office.



Kpebu asserts that the petition is an attempt to replace Agyebeng with someone more controllable, undermining the fight against corruption.



"It is an attempt to push Kissi out and get a very malleable special prosecutor. It is a serious blow to the fight against corruption. We would have thought that at this time Akufo-Addo would think about how to resource the Office of the Special Prosecutor, yet he is more interested in removing the SP," Kpebu said.

He highlighted that there have been several petitions in the past which the President did not act upon, such as the one filed by Oliver Barker Vormawor to remove Jean Mensa.



"This one, for him to have acted swiftly, shows he is happy and I am sure he is behind this. Because Kissi is showing a bit of independence, Akufo-Addo is afraid that when he leaves office, he will be prosecuted," Kpebu added.