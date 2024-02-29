Dan Botwe confident of Dr. Bawumia's election victory

Dan Botwe and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dan Botwe, the campaign chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is confident about the victory of the party's flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming December elections.

Mr. Botwe is of the view that the NPP is well-positioned to assume governance and secure a majority vote in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.



During a press conference in Accra, Dan Botwe emphasized the NPP’s commitment to diligent efforts aimed at achieving their objectives, including securing a majority of the 275 parliamentary seats.



He further expressed his conviction that the NPP will break the eight-year election cycle jinx and emerge victorious.

“…We will work very hard to make sure that we achieve our objectives. And we shall win the majority of the 275 seats in Parliament and over 50 percent in the presidential election.”



In a similar vein, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, while addressing the media after a meeting with his campaign and manifesto teams, expressed optimism about the NPP’s chances in the December polls.



He stated, “We have the vision and we have the record, and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address. As I listened to the president, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us.”