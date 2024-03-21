Desist from actions that belittle our democratic principles – Bagbin tells Akufo-Addo

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has asserted his commitment to uphold Ghana's sovereignty, warning against any attempts by the government to undermine the nation's democracy.

Bagbin issued a statement on Facebook in response to a directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, dated March 18, 2024, instructing Parliament not to forward the anti-gay bill for his approval.



"The Parliament of Ghana under my leadership will resist any affront on the democracy of Ghana. We will not allow a government to undermine the sovereign will of the people expressed through their representatives," he said.



He stressed the importance of safeguarding Ghana's cultural heritage, stating, "We have a divine mandate to protect the remnants of our cultural values and even restore the lost ones."



Bagbin emphasized the paramount importance of both Ghana's culture and democracy, pledging to utilize all legal means to preserve them.

Furthermore, the Speaker urged President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to refrain from any actions that could undermine Ghana's democratic practices.



"The culture and democracy of Ghana are supreme that I will do everything legally possible to safeguard them. I encourage the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to desist from actions and inactions that attempt to trivialize our democratic practice."



"We at the Parliament House thank all Ghanaians for speaking so loud on this matter and speaking truth to the government," Bagbin said.



