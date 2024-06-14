News

Desperate Attorney General called Fantes cheap & easy to buy

Godfred Dame Yeboah Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

In a dramatic turn at the Accra Economic and Financial High Court, Richard Jakpa, a key accused in the ambulance procurement trial, revealed clandestine meetings with Attorney-General Godfred Dame, aimed at jailing Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Jakpa detailed Dame's derogatory comments about Fantes and plans to trigger a by-election in Forson's constituency by May 2024.

Despite assurances of no repercussions for Jakpa, he recorded conversations with Dame, now admitted as evidence. These revelations add a controversial twist to the politically charged trial.

Source: www.theheraldghana.com