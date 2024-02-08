Dr. Bawumia promises to abolish e-levy and introduce friendly tax regime if elected

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has unequivocally stated his intention to abolish the controversial tax on electronic financial transactions, commonly known as e-levy, if elected President of Ghana.

In his inaugural address to the nation after securing the NPP flagbearer position, Dr. Bawumia affirmed his opposition to taxes on electronic financial transactions, emphasizing that he would eliminate the e-levy to boost efforts toward a Digital and Cashless Ghana.



“To move towards a cashless economy, however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment. To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will, therefore, be abolished,” he declared.



Dr. Bawumia also outlined his government's plans for a new tax regime, which includes abolishing the emission tax, tax on betting, and the proposed 15% VAT on electricity tariffs, if it exists by January 2025.

Additionally, he announced the introduction of a simple, citizen, and business-friendly flat tax regime.



“A flat tax of a % of income for individuals and SMEs, which constitute 98% of all businesses in Ghana, with appropriate exemption thresholds set to protect the poor,” Dr Bawumia said.