Driver jailed for stealing gun, heavy industrial machines worth GH¢87,000

Source: GNA

A 31-year-old driver has been sentenced to three years in prison for steal­ing a pump action shotgun and other heavy industrial machines worth GH¢87,000.

Abu Mohammed was found guilty by an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of stealing.



Mohammed, who is also a housekeeper, pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.



However, at the end of the trial, he was found guilty and sentenced by the court.



“A Toyota Yaris vehicle bought by the accused through the crime of proceeds was to be released to the complainant, Samuel Sintim-Yabbey,” the court said.



The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jonas Laweh said the complainant is a Ghanaian work­ing in the United Kingdom, and Mohammed lived in Baatsona.

According to Chief Inspector Laweh, in 2019, Sintim-Yabbey sent his parents abroad for medical treatment and entrusted his house to Mohammed.



However, in early 2021, Sintim-Yabbey and the parents ordered Mohammed to vacate their home after receiving information about theft involving their belongings.



The prosecutor said Sin­tim-Yabbey and his mother returned to Ghana in November 2022, and discovered that his late father’s pump action shot­gun with registration number ASHP/7674/02, valued at GH¢15,000, had been stolen.



The prosecution further stated that welding, washing, drilling, and grinding machinery, among other items worth GH¢87,000, had been stolen.



When Mohammed was ar­rested, he told the police that he had sold the machines to scrap dealers and denied knowledge of the pump action shotgun.

During investigations, the prosecutor said a Toyota Yaris with registration number GN6282-22 registered in Mo­hammed’s name and suspected of having been acquired through the crime was retrieved.



The prosecution said investi­gations showed that the vehicle was registered on August 23, 2022, and ownership of the vehicle was transferred to Regina Atiah on the same day.



It said Mohammed however, failed to lead the police to the said Regina Atiah.