Election 2024: The NDC has learned valuable lessons from the 2016 and 2020 elections – Builsa South MP

Source: Ahotor Online

Clement Abas Apaak, MP for Builsa South, has stated that the NDC will be vigilant in the upcoming elections to safeguard the integrity of the vote.

He emphasized the importance of protecting every Ghanaian's vote to ensure the true will of the people is reflected.



Apaak noted that the NDC has learned from past elections and demands fairness and transparency from the Electoral Commission.

He criticized the NPP government for failing to deliver on promises and urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC, promising that the party would protect their votes and govern effectively if given the mandate.



