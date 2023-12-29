Five security operatives, two others granted bail in robbery case

File photo

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to five security operatives and two others accused of robbing a deputy director of operations of a firm in Accra.

They are Alex Anim, a 42-year-old National Security Operative alleged to be stationed at Jubilee House, Ernest Amankwah, a 40-year-old police officer, and James Awinimari Adocta, a 42-year-old Police Officer who has been interdicted.



The others are Edwin Ansah, a 27-year-old Military officer, Kelvin Prince Boakye, a 49-year-old National Security operative, Stephen Adu, a 44-year-old businessman and one John aka Na Today, who is currently at large.



Six out of the seven accused persons have been admitted to bail in the sum of GHC200,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.



This was after they pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, extortion, and possession of forged 176 pieces of $100 bill.



The court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah ordered that the two other sureties of the accused persons should be ordinary citizens.



It further ordered the accused persons to report once a week to the Police.

The matter has been adjourned to February 5,2024.



When the matter was called Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi held the brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police Maxwell Oppong.



According to the prosecution, the complainants are Robert Mbroh, a deputy Director of Operations for an unnamed organization, and David Kofi Dadzie, a building contractor.



The prosecutor said on August 3, 2023, Mbroh asked Dadzie to assist him to obtain $20,000 from a foreign exchange dealer.



The prosecution told the court that Dadzie contacted an acquaintance, one John, alias Na Today, for some assistance.



According to the prosecutor, John met the two complainants (Mbroh and Dadzie) on the same day at Achimota Mall, where they agreed that the complainant should pay GHC80,000 and 10,000 Euros in exchange for $20,000.

The prosecution said the complainants, as part of their commitment, made an initial deposit of GHC80,000 to John whiles he (John) mobilised the rest of the money the following day.



The prosecutor said on August 4, 2023, John called the complainants to inform them of the change of venue from Achimota Mall to Tantra Hills in Accra.



The prosecution said the complainants went to a spot at Tanta Hills, near Our Lady of Assumption School.



It said John gave the complainants $20,000 in $100 bills, in two bundles, beginning with serial number PG40131659 B, which ran serially, and PL57737565 A that also ran serially in the bundle.



The prosecution said as soon as the said John left the scene, a Toyota Landcruiser with registration GR 1853-23 arrived and parked in front of “Wash n Go” laundry, where Ernest Amankwah was seen wearing a police uniform and armed with an AK47 rifle alongside Stephen Adu.



The prosecutor said Anim and Adocta alighted from the vehicle and immediately accused the complainants of engaging in illegal foreign exchange transactions.

The Prosecutor said five of the accused persons marched the two complainants into the vehicle.



It said while in the vehicle, Adocta searched Dadzie and removed the two bundles of dollar notes totaling $20,000.



The prosecution said Adocta claimed the money was not genuine, thus the complainants should either contact a bank or forex bureau for confirmation.



It said the accused persons instead took the complainants to Sowutuom Police Station Premises and asked them to wait outside the station.



The prosecutor told the court that Adu and Anim informed the complainants that they had spoken to the Sowutoum Police Command and decided to resolve the matter.



The accused persons then demanded 1,000 Euros so they could set the complainants free.

The prosecution said after hearing the story, the station officer at Sowutuom ordered the arrest of Adu Anim and Ansah for further investigations.



On September 2, 2023, Adu mobilized some boys, and they arrested Kelvin Prince Boakye.



“In the cause of investigations, the accused persons volunteered to refund the amount involved and made a down payment of GHC30,000.”



The prosecution said, “efforts have been intensified to arrest other accomplices involved.”