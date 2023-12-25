Four popular retired police commissioners and their current role

While many individuals dream of retirement as a time for rest and dedicated family moments, the narrative takes a twist for some top police officers who, post-retirement, are not only eschewing the traditional notion of leisure but are actively pursuing new professional endeavors.

Here are four top retired police commissioners and their current engagements.



1.COP Kofi Boakye: Notary Public of the Supreme Court



Renowned for his stance against corruption and crime during his tenure, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has transitioned into the legal realm.



Post-retirement on April 5, 2023, COP Kofi Boakye was appointed as a notary public of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



In a ceremony attended by approximately 90 influential legal professionals, including political figures like Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, COP Kofi Boakye took the oath of office.



A notary public is empowered by the state to administer oaths, certify documents, and attest to the authenticity of signatures, especially in commercial matters.





2. COP George Tuffuor: Political aspirations







Retired COP George Tuffuor, a former Director-General of Finance at the Police Headquarters, has ventured into politics.



He is currently seeking nomination for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency.



Supporters hail him as a saviour of the constituency, praising his experience, exposure, and notable contributions, including providing scholarships to constituents.



COP George Tuffuor emphasizes an issue-based campaign and urges his supporters to remain calm in the face of provocations, focusing on the bigger picture of winning the primaries and securing the seat in 2024.



3. COP Ken Yeboah: From crime fighter to farmer





Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, a former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), has ventured into large-scale animal farming.



His dream is to establish a zoo where people can explore and learn about a variety of animals.



COP Yeboah's passion for animals, has led him to venture into animal rearing, creating a unique attraction in the Kwahu municipality.



His farm boasts a diverse range of animals, and he envisions turning it into a tourist site for educational purposes.



4. COP George Alex Mensah: Political ambitions amidst controversy





Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has set his sights on politics.



Having filed his nomination to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Bekwai constituency, COP Mensah remains confident of securing victory despite recent controversy surrounding allegations against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



Addressing a crowd during the nomination submission, COP Mensah pledged to bring about the needed developments in the constituency, emphasizing the importance of internal unity for electoral success.















AM/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.