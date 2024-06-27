Free SHS was better implemented under NDC – Jane Opoku Agyemang

Prof. Opoku Agyemang pledged that an NDC government would review and improve the current policy

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the NDC running mate, has claimed that the Progressively Free Senior High School (SHS) program under John Mahama was better implemented than the current NPP version.

She argued that the NDC's program was more holistic, providing school essentials and avoiding issues like the double-track system.





During her visit to Akyem-Tafo, she dismissed claims that the NDC plans to cancel Free SHS and emphasized enhancing education quality.



The chief of Akyem-Tafo praised her selection as a historic move towards Ghana's first female Vice President.



