Future NDC govt will prosecute Godfred Dame – Aseidu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has vowed that future NDC administrations would prosecute Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Asiedu Nketiah accused Dame of prioritizing incarceration over justice in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



He alleged professional misconduct by Dame, citing interactions with a witness. Richard Jakpa, the third accused, claimed Dame sought his cooperation against Dr. Forson.

Asiedu Nketiah condemned what he perceived as persecution, branding Dame as a torchbearer of injustice driven by political motives, highlighting concerns over impartiality and fairness in legal proceedings.



