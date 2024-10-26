Galamsey: Wontumi will never go scot-free under President John Mahama

Menu ›
News
Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has made it clear that illegal miners will face accountability under an NDC-led government, with Chairman Wontumi, officially known as Bernard Antwi Boasiako, among the top offenders.Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- Galamsey: UTAG-UG votes against NEC recommendation to suspend strike
- Nkroful Chief accuses Ellembelle DCE of illegal mining
- Psychosocial effects of illegal mining dire, but overlooked – Pediatrician
- NDC emphasises plans to reclaim galamsey sites for economic trees’ plantation
- Galamsey fight: UTAG to call off strike October 29
- Read all related articles