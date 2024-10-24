Galamsey fight: UTAG to call off strike October 29

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced a suspension of its nationwide strike, which began on October 10, 2024.

The decision, effective October 29, 2024, comes after weeks of protests demanding stronger government action against illegal mining, known as galamsey. UTAG members cited the damaging impact of galamsey on the environment, particularly on water bodies, forests, and agricultural lands.



In a statement, UTAG emphasized their responsibility as educators to protect future generations, stating, “It is our civic responsibility to ensure that future generations of Ghana inherit a sustainable and healthy environment.”



During the strike, the association actively used media platforms to raise awareness about the ecological destruction caused by illegal mining and called for immediate action.



Beyond the ban on galamsey, UTAG also urged the government to revoke the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2462), demanding an expansion of the government’s task force to include forest reserves in its fight against illegal mining. They further announced a “Pact for Candidates of the 2024 Presidential Election,” aimed at securing a commitment from political leaders to combat illegal mining.

The NEC, after careful deliberation, has instructed all members to return to their duties while awaiting further developments.



The association extended gratitude to all members for their dedication during the strike, stressing the need to remain united in the ongoing struggle for environmental protection.



