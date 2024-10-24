News

1

Galamsey fight: UTAG to call off strike October 29

UTAG Galamsey Strike .png University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG)

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced a suspension of its nationwide strike, which began on October 10, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live