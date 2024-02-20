Ghana Police Service dissociate from DCOP Waabu's election security comments

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

The Ghana Police Service has distanced itself from the election security comments made by DCOP Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu during a panel discussion on JoyNews on Monday, February 19, 2024.

During the discussion, DCOP Waabu stressed the police's role in ensuring election security and mentioned the possibility of involving sister agencies if required. Reflecting on the lessons learned from managing elections in the past year and considering events in 2022, he clarified that only the police, prisons, fire, and immigration departments will be involved in conducting future elections, adding that these agencies will also receive support from other security organizations.



The police administration, however, has released a statement describing the officer's comments as unfounded and stating that they do not represent the position of the Ghana Police Service.



"The statements made by DCOP Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu concerning election security are unfounded and do not represent the position of the Ghana Police Service. We would, therefore, like to disassociate the Ghana Police Service completely from the statements and apologize to the Ghana Armed Forces. The conduct of the officer is being subjected to internal disciplinary processes of the Ghana Police Service," the statement indicated.

