Ghana Police Service outlines measures for violence-free election

George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

The Ghana Police Service has unveiled its strategy to ensure a peaceful and violence-free election in 2024.

The plan includes pre-election engagements with stakeholders, the deployment of personnel and equipment, and the escort of electoral materials and officials.



Additionally, security arrangements at polling stations and collation centers, rapid response teams, mobile patrols, intelligence gathering, and post-election activities are part of the strategy.



A key aspect of the plan is the establishment of an election task force comprising all security agencies to ensure a unified approach to election security.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, announced these measures at a meeting of the Police Management Board and the Council of State at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Dr Dampare assured the council that the police were committed to ensuring the safety and security of the electorate before, during, and after the elections.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration with other security agencies and urged personnel to remain vigilant.



The Director-General of the National Patrol Department of the Police Service, Commissioner of Police, Paul Manley Awinu, highlighted the strategic process-oriented approach adopted for election security.



This approach covers the pre-election period, electioneering, and post-election activities, with specific officers, supervisors, and contingency measures identified for deployment.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the council, commended the police for their dedication and urged them to maintain neutrality and professionalism.



He underscored the importance of a peaceful electoral process in upholding democratic values and called on citizens to contribute to maintaining peace.