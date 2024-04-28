Ghana Post launches commemorative stamps honoring Asantehene on silver jubilee

The launch of these stamps is part of an initiative to honor Otumfuo's significant contributions

Ghana Post has introduced commemorative stamps featuring the image of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to celebrate his silver jubilee.

The launch of these stamps is part of an initiative to honor Otumfuo's significant contributions to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana as a whole, ensuring that his legacy is preserved for future generations.



During the launch event, Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, highlighted the symbolic importance of the commemorative stamps.



He mentioned that these stamps go beyond their practical use for postage, serving as a representation of the deep respect and admiration that Ghana has for the Asante Kingdom and its revered leader.



The official unveiling of the commemorative stamps is scheduled for May 4, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.



Kuffour emphasized that these stamps will not only be sought after by collectors but also serve as educational tools, offering insights into Ghana's rich history, culture, and traditions.

In his remarks, Alexander Yaw Arphul, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, represented the sector minister and commended Ghana Post for the initiative.



He noted that the introduction of the commemorative stamps reflects Ghana's national pride and identity, highlighting the inseparable connection between the country's traditional values and modern aspirations.



Arphul expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for his impactful contributions to Ghana and Asanteman. He described the commemorative stamps as more than just postage instruments but as tangible representations of the enduring legacy that Otumfuo has left on Ghana.



The commemorative stamps will be available in various types, including standard stamps (both definitive and commemorative), crypto stamps, stamp albums, framed gold stamps, and postcards, offering a range of options for collectors and enthusiasts alike.