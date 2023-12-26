Ghana will enter a deep pit if NDC wins 2024 elections - COP Alex George Mensah

COP George Alex Mensah

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, has cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to remain vigilant and ensure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) doesn't win the 2024 elections.

Mensah, who has recently filed to contest the parliamentary seat in the Bekwai constituency, asserted that the NPP is the only political party capable of steering the country towards development.



Speaking in an interview on Angel TV, he expressed concern that a victory for the NDC could lead to a regression, particularly referencing the period of 'dumsor,' the intermittent power outages that plagued Ghana during the NDC's previous tenure.



"In this country, if we go out and vote, and power is turned over to those that brought 'dumsor,' the country will be heading backwards because the only political party that can help the country is the ruling NPP.



“If we make a mistake and hand over power to the NDC, we will go down back deep into a pit, and the time we will come out of that pit, things will be worse," he warned.



The retired police commissioner, has pledged to contribute to the development of the Bekwai constituency.



TWI NEWS

AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.