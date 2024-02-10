Ghanaians are wild awake – Sammy Gyamfi on Bawumia address

Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Adu Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress(NDC), has duly condemned the output of the address given by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The lecture dubbed "Ghana's Next Chapter; Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future" shed light on the Vice President's strategic plan to utilize cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and innovative systems to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth if elected into office.



In response to the lecture by the opposition party flagbearer, Sammy Gyamfi accused Dr. Bawumia of peddling falsehood in 2016 and 2020 and got away with it to win the elections for the NPP but cannot do that this time around.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, Ghanaians are alert and informed, noting that the self-proclaimed 'economic messiah' failed to revive the economy within the 18-month timeline they promised to the voters before assuming power in 2016.



"Ghanaians are wide awake. The days when Bawumia could get away with his lectures as we saw in opposition which were full of lies, are gone. He got away with it in 2016 and in 2020, but they will not be third time lucky in 2024. The whole propaganda that he was the economic Messiah, and he had the magic wand has been exposed."

Further, he described the veep's statement as untrustworthy, mirroring his views on the Vice President himself.



"The people have no confidence and trust in Bawumia, his people are faced with the challenge of marketing a candidate who is a chronic liar," he stated on TV3.



Watch an excerpt of Sammy Gyamfi's submission below:



