Government secures funding for reconstruction of La General Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government has successfully secured an alternative source of funding for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital project.
During his State of the Nation Address, the President revealed that the hospital, a subject of eager anticipation, will undergo a remarkable transformation with the newfound funding.
The reconstruction aims to equip the hospital as a fully functional modern healthcare facility, complete with the latest diagnostic and treatment equipment.
President Akufo-Addo emphasised that this development underscores the government's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services nationwide.
Alongside the Agenda 111 projects, which focus on the construction and redevelopment of several hospitals, the President anticipates a major facelift in healthcare delivery across the country.
