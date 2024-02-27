Govt to launch performance tracker for public monitoring of projects - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will launch a Performance Tracker in March 2024. The tracker will provide details of all government projects, their progress, and their locations since the NPP came into power.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the Performance Tracker aims to bring accountability to the people, allowing the public to check the status of government projects using their phones and even make physical inspections if desired.



During the State of the Nation Address, the President emphasized that the Performance Tracker will put an end to the circulation of fake images as representations of government projects.



“This government, after all, is the Digitalisation Government, and the man who has led the entire digitalisation process these past seven years, my indefatigable Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Digitalisation, the NPP’s excellent presidential candidate for the 2024 election, is coming up with what will allow everyone and anyone to check on every project being undertaken by the government without having to listen to the President’s message on the State of the Nation.”

“Mr Speaker, if you want to check on roads, classroom blocks or CHPs compounds or Agenda 111 hospitals, or bridges, or science laboratories, or water projects, or sanitation projects, or landing sites and harbours, and other infrastructural projects, or whatever this government used your tax money to execute, the key to your query is right there on your phone. Mr Speaker, the Performance Tracker will be formally launched in March,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He recommended that the general public make use of the Performance Tracker, asserting that his government has undertaken significant infrastructure projects in various sectors.