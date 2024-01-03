Hohoe: NDC expels member for supporting NPP’s John Amewu

John Peter Amewu, NPP MP for Hoehoe

The Hohoe Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has taken disciplinary action by expelling one of its branch members, Ibrahim Abass, for allegedly supporting Mr John Peter Amewu, a Member of Parliament from the rival New Patriotic Party (NPP), during the filing of his nomination.

The decision to expel Ibrahim Abass was communicated through a letter signed by Mr Newton Darkey, the Constituency Chairman. The expulsion was formalized in a letter dated 26/12/2023, copies of which were sent to the Volta Regional Chairman, Ward Coordinators, and Branch Executives.



In justifying the expulsion, the NDC cited the need to maintain discipline within the party. According to the party, Mr Ibrahim Abass's actions were deemed as anti-party behaviour, contrary to the principles outlined in the party's constitution, specifically Article 48, Clause (B). This clause addresses conduct or activities likely to embarrass the party or bring it into hatred, ridicule, or contempt.



Mr Newton Darkey emphasized the seriousness of the alleged misconduct, stating, "We see this as anti-party behaviour and stand against the Constitution of the party."

The decision to expel Mr Abass was made in light of his perceived support for the NPP's John Peter Amewu during the filing of nomination forms in the Hoehoe Constituency. The party pointed to photographic and video evidence circulating widely as proof of his presence at the event.



The expulsion serves as a clear message from the NDC regarding the importance of party loyalty and discipline. The party encourages its members to adhere to the principles and values outlined in its constitution and discourages any conduct that may compromise the party's unity or public image.