How NPP 2016 manifesto influenced ambulance trial

The current legal proceedings revolve around the acquisition of 200 ambulances by the former Mahama government and the choice of the Akufo-Addo administration to decline them.
The government opted to pursue its own procurement initiative, resulting in the purchase of 307 new ambulances for its "1-Constituency-1-Ambulance" program.
The ambulances were commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo at $133,000 each.
The former Minister for Health allegedly informed a businessman that the NDC's ambulances would be replaced to benefit others.
President Akufo-Addo criticized the procurement under his predecessor and highlighted the improvements made by his government in re-equipping the National Ambulance Service.
