0

How NPP 2016 manifesto influenced ambulance trial

Ambulance Casese Politics.png The ambulances were commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo at $133,000 each

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The current legal proceedings revolve around the acquisition of 200 ambulances by the former Mahama government and the choice of the Akufo-Addo administration to decline them.

The government opted to pursue its own procurement initiative, resulting in the purchase of 307 new ambulances for its "1-Constituency-1-Ambulance" program.

The ambulances were commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo at $133,000 each.

The former Minister for Health allegedly informed a businessman that the NDC's ambulances would be replaced to benefit others.

President Akufo-Addo criticized the procurement under his predecessor and highlighted the improvements made by his government in re-equipping the National Ambulance Service.

