I dare you to attack Asiedu Nketiah again – NDC Dep. General Secretary to Koku Anyidoho

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman (NDC) and Koku Anyidoho

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned Koku Anyidoho against continued attacks on the party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Gbande emphasized that the NDC would no longer tolerate Anyidoho's attacks and that should he repeat such action the party would incite its members against him.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on December 22, 2023, Koku Anyidoho accused Asiedu Nketiah of being a "greedy bastard" responsible for the destruction of the NDC.



Anyidoho went further to assert that Asiedu Nketiah's leadership was the worst the party had experienced.



Responding to these accusations on the same show, Mustapha Gbande advised Koku Anyidoho, stating, "Let me advise Koku Anyidoho, that General Asiedu Nketiah is an elderly man, so he should respect him. If he is trained well at home.



“I heard he has graduated from a pastoral school, and no principles in the Bible teach you to insult an elderly person. The NDC loves General Asiedu Nketiah, and so if he attacks that man gains, we will incite, our party people against him."



Gbande continued, "I advise him; that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior going forward. And let me say this, Koku Anyidoho is my senior brother and he is also my predecessor."









AM/SARA



