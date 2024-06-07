I have championed 33 policies as Vice President, show us yours – Bawumia dares Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP's Flagbearer, has highlighted 33 innovative policies he initiated over the past seven years, challenging former President John Dramani Mahama to showcase his own.

At the "Youth Connect" program in Accra, Bawumia emphasised the need for an innovative and hardworking leader, claiming he is better suited for the presidency.



He likened Mahama to a student scoring 30% against his 70%, questioning Mahama's suitability for leadership.

Bawumia's key initiatives include the GhanaCard, mobile money interoperability, digital property addressing, e-pharmacy, medical drones, and various digitalisation projects aimed at transforming Ghana under the fourth industrial revolution.



