I’m a victim of NDC lies – Godfred Dame

Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Attorney General Godfred Dame has spoken out against what he calls lies propagated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He specifically referenced allegations made by the NDC regarding his involvement in the Ambulance case, where he was accused of influencing a witness to implicate a prominent member of the opposition party.



Dame urged Ghanaians to remain focused and not be swayed by the NDC's falsehoods, describing them as the party's modus operandi.

He recounted how even in the UK, he received reports of people being misled by the NDC's misinformation.



Read full article