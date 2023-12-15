I thought 'corrupt' Mahama would be rotting at Nsawam by now – NDC man jabs NPP

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Kingsley Haruna Amaliba, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, has stated that he wonders why former President John Dramani Mahama, walks as a free man despite various corruption allegations leveled against him.

Amaliba suggested that if the accusations were true, Mahama should have been incarcerated.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on December 11, 2023, he claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, which had accused Mahama of engaging in corrupt practices, is now facing criticism for allegedly worsening corruption during its tenure.



"NPP made a lot of allegations against Mahama; sometimes I even wonder why President Mahama is still walking as a free man, despite all the allegations you leveled against him," he said.



He added "I am still surprised Mahama is still walking as a free man; by now, he should be rotting in Nsawam... What they claimed that Mahama was doing, and as a result, when they come, they will take action. Now, that corruption is massively ongoing in the NPP government."



He argued that one of the government's flagship policies, ironically, is corruption, suggesting that it has benefited government officials and their associates.

“One of the major intervention policies that the NPP government has brought which has helped the government and its associates the most is corruption,” he added.



