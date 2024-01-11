I've represented Mpraeso well; delegates will retain me - Davis Ansah Opoku

Davis Ansah Opoku is the MP for Mpraeso

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has expressed his confidence in winning the upcoming parliamentary primaries, citing his effective representation in parliament.

In a media interview on Thursday, January 11, 2024, he highlighted the party delegates' appreciation for his work.



He, thus, emphasised his readiness to go the extra mile for both the party and the constituency.



Ansah Opoku added that he remains unwavering about his chances on Saturday, January 27, when the party holds internal elections to elect parliamentary candidates.



“In my constituents, they have made it clear that in terms of representation, I have represented the very well. For the past three years, I have done by best for them and delegates are very appreciative of what I have but we are a party or choice and we need to go into a contest for the best to be elected.”

“So I have no doubt that the delegates of Mpraeso will vote for me massively to lead them again,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its parliamentary elections on January 27, 2024.



AE