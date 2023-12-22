IGP engages Kantamanto traders on market security arrangements

IGP interacted with some traders at Kantamanto

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Friday touched base with traders at Kantamanto in Accra for their feedback on the security arrangement put in place for Christmas after an earlier meeting with them at the Police Headquarters.

The IGP who was accompanied on the trip by some Members of the Police Management Board said he was pleased the measures put in place to ensure security at Kantamanto are yielding results and the police were ready to do more.



“I came for your feedback on what we are doing right and what you want us to change because we are your servants and we must ensure that you feel safe. So far we have met a lot of groups on their security concerns and most of them, as you have testified, have been addressed.



“Today we are here as your servants and we want to visit you and commend you first on the hard work you’re doing for this country, again we want to wish you Merry Christmas. Finally, we want to listen to you on all your security concerns,” the IGP said.

On their part, the chairman of the Kantamanto Used Clothing Sellers Association, Michael Oppong said they are satisfied with the security arrangements put in place in the market so far.



“We are happy with your work and we believe a lot of Ghanaians are happy with you. We wish you all well and we know you will continue with what you have started for us,” Mr. Oppong stated.