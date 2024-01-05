IGP is not gagging you, just apply wisdom when prophesying – Prophets told

George Akuffo Dampare, IGP

Founder of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, has asked prophets attacking Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to stop and focus on respecting the ban on doomsday prophecies.

She argued that the statement issued by the police ahead of December 31, 2023, was a reminder of the law preventing such prophecies.



She said the IGP should not be daunted when he is only performing his duty as enshrined in the constitution of Ghana.



The Ghana Police Service reminded the public of the law on the Publication of false news and urged its continuous compliance.



“The Police will like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterates that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.



As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework.”

Some men of God have slammed the IGP accusing him of gagging them and dared him to arrest them since they would be scared by the statement.



But reacting to this, Madam Daniels said those who are accusing the IGP of gagging them have no case.



”The IGP is doing what he pledged to do. He is managing the service as expected. The police conducted themselves well during the festive season, and we ought to commend them. We need to support the IGP and the officers so they will continue to serve us,” she said on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



She stated that some prophets must respect their positions and ensure that Christianity is treated with dignity.



”When prophesying, our prophets must use wisdom. In the name of prophecy, they should not instil fear and panic. ”They must maintain discipline and be ethical in their work,” she explained.