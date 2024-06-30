IGP leaked tape: Supt. Asare, Supt. Gyebi cited for contempt of Parliament – Committee report

The committee has referred them to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for appropriate disciplina

A Parliamentary committee investigating a leaked tape involving senior police officers has found Supt. George Lysander Asare and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi guilty of Contempt of Parliament for lying under oath.

Initially denying key details about their communications with Chief Bugri Naabu regarding the Inspector-General of Police, both officers later reversed their testimony after additional evidence was presented.

The committee has referred them to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for appropriate disciplinary action, citing their actions as undermining parliamentary authority and breaching parliamentary protocol.



