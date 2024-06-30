Jubilation in Police over rumours of IGP removal

George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Source: Daily Guide

Rumours within the Ghana Police Service have suggested that Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, may be asked to proceed on leave, sparking jubilation among some officers.

Dr. Dampare's leadership is said to have lowered morale and disrupted camaraderie.



His potential removal is speculated to be linked to the recent leaked tape scandal investigated by a parliamentary committee, despite being cleared by MPs.

Additionally, allegations of lying about contacts with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu and insubordination have surfaced.



The news has elicited mixed reactions, with some officers relieved and others awaiting official confirmation.



