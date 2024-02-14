Jirapa MP offers GH¢100K bounty for information on Jirapa Dubai CEO's murder

Hon Cletus Seidu Dapilah

Cletus Seidu Dapilah, the Member of Parliament for Jirapa, has announced a GH¢100,000 bounty for anyone who will provide credible information leading to the resolution of the murder case involving Eric Johnson, the CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel.

The MP's reward offer comes in the wake of the alleged murder of Mr. Johnson in his private residence over the weekend.



Seven individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident, an investigations continues.

Mr. Dapilah expressed concern over the peculiar circumstances surrounding the murder, emphasizing that the absence of any signs of forced entry into the victim's residence raises numerous unanswered questions.



"The Villa had no door broken, no window was broken, his room door was not broken yet they entered so this is for everybody to think about and to wonder who might have had access to be able to enter the place without breaking any doors or window. Anybody who can provide us information so we can unravel or arrest the murderers, I will give a reward of GH¢100,000 to anybody who will give us meaningful information to conclude the investigation," he said in an interview with Joy News.