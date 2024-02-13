John Mahama mourns tragic passing of Access Bank Group CEO

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has extended his condolences to the family of the late Group CEO of Access Bank, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

Mahama, in a Facebook post, stated the difficulty in accepting Dr. Wigwe's untimely death and conveyed sympathies to the family members of the other individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident.



"It's difficult coming to terms with the tragic accident that claimed the lives of my dear friend Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, along with three others."



"My sympathies go out to the families of those who perished in the tragic accident and our thoughts are with Herbert's surviving children and the families of all who died," he wrote.

Mahama also revealed that had the privilege of knowing Herbert more closely from 2009 during his setting up of the Access Bank branch in Ghana.



"He came across as a brilliant and determined young man who was on a swift upward trajectory. This is evident in the growth of Access Bank into a widely recognised global brand. Herbert's legacy in the finance and banking sector will always be remembered. RIP."



