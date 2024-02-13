Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh's heated exchange in Parliament resolved

Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh reconcile

In a surprising turn of events, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and his Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro colleague, Sylvester Tetteh, have made peace with each other after clashing in Parliament.

This reconciliation comes after a near-fisticuff incident that occurred between the two MPs while the House was in session on Tuesday, February 13.



Photographs and videos have now surfaced of the two MPs seated together in Parliament, a stark contrast to their earlier confrontation.

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh an played instrumental role in facilitating the resolution and fostering a spirit of reconciliation between the two lawmakers.



