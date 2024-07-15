Kpandai chiefs praise Bawumia’s vision and leadership

The chiefs and residents of the Nchumuru and Nawuri traditional areas in the Kpandai District, Northern Region, have praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's Flagbearer, for his visionary policy proposals.

The traditional leaders commended Dr. Bawumia's role in launching transformational initiatives such as Free Senior High School, Agenda 111, and One-District-One-Factory, showcasing his leadership skills and commitment to fulfilling policy promises.



During a meeting in Kpandai on Friday, Nana Bayimgne II and Nana Abuga-Aba I, paramount chiefs of the Nchumuru and Nawuri traditional areas respectively, pledged their support to Dr. Bawumia. They encouraged him to continue promoting his vision to the electorate, promising to show their appreciation in due time.

The chiefs highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s contributions as Vice President under President Akufo-Addo, noting his efforts in addressing inequalities and bringing development to the Kpandai district. They praised his character, urging him to maintain his humility and respectfulness.