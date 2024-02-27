Kumasi International Airport set to open in May- Akufo-Addo

Kumasi Airport International near completion - Akufo-Addo

The Kumasi International Airport redevelopment is nearing completion and will be fully operational by May this year, as announced by President Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nations Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The airport, which is almost 98% completed, will play a key role in connecting the Ashanti Region and beyond through regional connectivity, tourism, and trade.



The government's focus on completing the airport demonstrates its commitment to establishing Ghana as a leader in aviation excellence across the African continent.



The Ministry of Finance has recently disbursed €7 million from the outstanding €9 million for the finalization of the Kumasi International Airport.



The project has been facing significant delays due to the non-release of funds that have stalled the ongoing work. The newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has set a target for the contractors to finish the project within two months and hand it over to the government.

The President cut sod for the commencement of Phase II of the Kumasi Airport Project in June 2018. The project, estimated to cost €66,035,000, involves the extension of the runway from 1981m to 2300m to accommodate Boeing 737-800 series aircraft, construction of a new terminal, construction of additional aprons, and other ancillary works.



On completion, the new terminal will have the capacity to handle one million passengers per annum.



Meanwhile, Former president John Dramani Mahama also cut a sod for work to begin on the second phase of the Kumasi International Airport on December 6, 2016.