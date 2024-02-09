Kwahu Bepong Attacks: 37 Suspects remanded by Nkawkaw District Court

The 37 suspects will reappear before the court on Friday, February 23, 2024

All 37 suspects arrested in connection with the attacks on the Bepong Chiefs palace and police officers in Kwahu Bepong have been remanded by the Nkawkaw district court. They are set to reappear on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The Ghana Police Service made the arrests after the suspects were involved in the assault on the Bepong Chiefs palace, resulting in injuries to seven people, including five police officers. The incident occurred on February 4, 2024, where a crowd attacked the palace following the arrest of a suspect accused of murdering two individuals in Adwumasu.



Initially, 25 persons were arrested, and later, 12 more suspects were apprehended in connection with the attack. The violent episode led to the tragic deaths of two individuals reportedly hit by stray bullets fired by the police attempting to disperse the unruly crowd.

The suspect at the center of the initial murder case, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, was arrested and taken to the chief’s palace. The community, upon learning of the arrest, demanded immediate justice and attempted to lynch the suspect. The police intervention to prevent the lynching resulted in the violent attack on the Chiefs palace and law enforcement officers by the agitated crowd.



The suspects, now remanded, will face further legal proceedings as the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent incident.