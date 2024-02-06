Schools to reopen by Wednesday after Kwahu Bepong attacks

File Photo

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, expresses hope for the reopening of schools in Kwahu Bepong by Wednesday following their closure by the Kwahu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) in response to a shooting incident on February 4.

Mr Acheampong disclosed this in an interview on Citi FM.



“We are doing our best to ensure that we have schools reopened because from the happenings some members of the school management are affected, and some parents are also concerned. They are not willing to allow their wards to go to school… So we are holding down schools,” he said.



“But I am sure that looking at the way we are responding to the matter, by Wednesday they should return to school,” he added.

The unfortunate event resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries caused by stray bullets fired by the police attempting to disperse a hostile crowd in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



In the aftermath, 71 individuals have been arrested as the police continue investigations, maintaining a strong presence in the town.