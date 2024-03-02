Kyiri Abosom promises to move Ghana's capital to Western Region if elected in 2024

Leader of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews

The Presidential Candidate of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, is promising to relocate Ghana's capital from Greater Accra to the Western Region if he wins the December 2024 election.

According to him, the Western Region is endowed with numerous natural resources, including oil, gold, rubber, and other minerals.



"There is oil, gold, rubber, and many natural resources in the Western Region, but we are still suffering because everything is in the hands of foreigners. We shall train Ghanaians to manage those resources so that we will create more employment and keep the money here, and that is why GUM will make the Western Region Ghana’s Capital," he stated on Connect FM.



Prior to that, he stated, "Look at all the factories left behind by Kwame Nkrumah in the Western Region, all of them have been left to rot, but that should not be the case. All leaders we have had over the years were unable to maintain these factories, all of them have been left to rot. We can create employment from these factories if we resurrect them."



Furthermore, Osofo Kyiri Abosom plans to appoint a running mate from the Western Region, preferably a female, for the 2024 election. He also intends to pay for the forms of all individuals who want to be parliamentary candidates for GUM. Additionally, a GUM government will ensure free ports to eliminate the huge import duties, which will allow businesses to grow.

As part of his campaign promises, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has pledged a monthly stipend for all Ghanaians aged sixty years and above.



He also intends to train language translators to work at the airport to ensure that the Ghanaian language is properly translated for all foreigners visiting the country.



These measures according to him, will help to improve the economic situation in Ghana and create a better future for its citizens.