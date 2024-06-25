Mahama insist he will cancel Exgratia payment; promises serious Constitutional reforms

Former President and NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has pledged constitutional reforms to reduce politicization of Ghana's institutions if elected.
He targets the Judiciary, Electoral Commission, and other independent bodies for depoliticization.
In a tweet, Mahama vowed, "I will curtail the excessive politicisation of our institutions... through major constitutional reforms."
Additionally, he aims to streamline government, reducing costs by canceling excessive expenditures like utility bills, fuel, and ex-gratia payments, addressing inefficiencies that have cost the country millions of cedis.
