Minority MPs call for urgent police action on missing biometric devices ahead of 2024 elections

Leaders of the Minority Caucus in Parliament

The Minority in Parliament is pressing for prompt action from the police concerning the disappearance of seven biometric devices, expressing apprehensions about potential ramifications for the upcoming December polls.

These biometric devices, intended for voter registration and verification by the Electoral Commission before its limited voter registration exercise, have reportedly gone missing.



During a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson emphasized the urgency for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Ghana Police Service to swiftly investigate the whereabouts of the missing devices.

"The Electoral Commission confirms that seven of the biometric devices are indeed missing. I urge the CID and the Ghana Police Service to immediately issue a statement giving us the details of their investigation so far," Dr. Forson stated.



"I am concerned and worried because those devices in the hands of an unknown person can compromise the future elections that Ghana will have. Who knows whether this is in the hands of a political party? And who knows what that political party is doing with it? I am disturbed," he added.