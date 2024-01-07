'Miseducation minister' - Dr. Adutwum under fire over 'review means cancel' comment

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has attracted public critique over his recent claim that a promise to review the government's flagship Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy meant an outright cancellation.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress and its 2024 flagbearer have stated their plan to review the programme when they come into office.



But the minister, speaking at the 63rd anniversary of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi last weekend, pointed at successes of the Free SHS policy before warning that any plans to review will be counterproductive.



"President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, brought Free SHS and they have provided the needed support to make it a success and bring relief to parents," he said.



"If anybody says they will review Free SHS it means one thing. That person wants to cancel it and we won't allow that," he stated.



That comment has elicited harsh reactions on social media platform Twitter (now X) with some asking how truthful the minister was being with his understanding.

X user @oheek1 tweeted: "You're becoming unbecoming and annoying," whiles



@AbdulBaakiAdam1 cued in: "So meaning IMF said Review means cancel it then," in reference to government' admission that all flagship programmes were up for review under the US$3bn bailout programme.



@Psthanley asked: "You & who are the we? ah ah," before Hon Adu Tetteh



also posted "He is the minister of education. Hmm" Cyril LUMOR with the username @King_Lorzy reassigned the minister a portfolio, "MisEducation Minister."



See other critical comments below:





SARA



