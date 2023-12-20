Why do some people believe it is impossible for our students to be the best? – Bawumia reacts to 2023 WASSCE results

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results recently released by the West African Examination Council is proof of the quality of students at the Senior High School level of Ghana’s education sector.

Sharing data from the result released on Monday, December 18, 2023, Dr Bawumia took a dig at political opponents who questioning the integrity of the results by citing the performance of Ghanaians in international competitions and in foreign universities.



“Our SHS students go from Keta SHS to Harvard University and excel.



“Our girls at Mamfe Senior High go for a world competition in robotics and win against teams from the USA, Germany and South Korea.



“Our boys from Prempeh College have won robotics world competitions against global competitors many times.



“Yet when these same students excel at WASSCE some people for political reasons even question the integrity of their results! Why do some always believe that it is impossible for our students or our people to be the best? It is possible!” Dr Bawumia emphasised while congratulating candidates who sat for the 2023 exam for putting up an “excellent” performance.

According to data shared by WAEC, 73.11% of students who sat for this year’s exam obtained A1-C6 in all core subjects.



The data shows that the 2023 result is the best since so far since 2015.



“2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 are the Free SHS Graduates and the only years in the past 8 years that more than 50% of candidates obtained A1-C6 in All Core subjects,” a footnote accompanying the data shared by Dr Bawumia read.







GA/SARA

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.