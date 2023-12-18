NCCE intensifies public education on District Level Elections

NCCE Logo

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified public education on the upcoming District Level Elections scheduled for Tuesday, December 19.

The communities visited were Nkwatia, Aduamoah, Kwahu Tafo, Bokuruwa, Pepease, Abene and Nteso all within the Kwahu-east municipality.



Miss Roberta Essilfuah Koah, Kwahu-east NCCE District Director, during the educational sessions, shed light on the crucial roles of Assembly and Unit Committee Members as outlined in the Local Governance Act, 2016 (936) of the 1992 Constitution.

Miss Koah highlighted the responsibilities vested in these elected representatives, emphasizing their role in local governance and decision-making and the need for the citizenry to participate in the district level elections.



She noted that the NCCE remains committed to ensuring that the electorate was well-informed, fostering a sense of civic duty and responsibility to improve participation in the upcoming elections.