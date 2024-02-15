NDC claims voting for Bawumia is voting for Akufo-Addo's third term

Fiifi Fiavi Kwettey, General Secretary NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced its skepticism regarding the prospect of Ghanaians endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming 2024 elections, alleging that it would essentially extend President Akufo-Addo's tenure.

During a press conference, Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, emphasised that Dr Bawumia's association with the current government implicates him in its decisions. Kwetey highlighted concerns about Dr Bawumia's promises to alleviate tax burdens, labeling them as mere flattery.



"Think seriously about this, ladies, and gentlemen. This is why we insist that a vote for Bawumia is in reality just a third term for Akufo-Addo. This so-called promise comes from the same men who have used flattery to deceive you with their promise to move Ghana from taxation to production," remarked Kwetey.



Moreover, Kwetey pointed out the inconsistency in Dr Bawumia's pledges, citing unfulfilled assurances to reduce taxes and spare Ghanaians from financial burdens. He questioned Dr Bawumia's credibility, asserting that his track record renders him unfit for leadership.



In response to Dr Bawumia's recent commitments to abolish taxes, Kwetey demanded accountability, urging him to rectify the current tax regime immediately.

"The Ghanaian people cannot live through another day of these suffocating taxes, let alone ten good months. The time to scrap the crippling and draconian taxes that the NPP has imposed on suffering Ghanaians is now!" exclaimed Kwetey.



Dr Bawumia, in a recent lecture titled 'Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,' outlined his aspirations for the nation, including plans to eliminate the E-Levy and introduce policies to alleviate financial burdens. However, Kwetey remained skeptical, citing Dr Bawumia's alleged lack of remorse for past discrepancies.



"How is it possible to trust a Vice President who has shown no penitence or remorse about deliberately lying and conning the people of Ghana? A man who believes that leaders can continue to fool all the people all the time," Kwetey said.