NDC urges high voter turnout in Volta Region to advance development agenda

James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC

The Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has called on voters in the region to avoid apathy and turn out in large numbers to vote for the NDC in the upcoming general election.

He emphasized that this would enable the region to benefit from the development initiatives planned by the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama.



According to Graphic Online, during a visit to the Volta Development Forum, a pro-development non-governmental organization in Ho, Mr. Gunu praised the forum for its efforts to attract businesses and development to the region with a politically neutral stance.



He expressed the NDC's readiness to collaborate with the group for the betterment of the people.



Mr. Gunu highlighted the NDC's concern over the long-standing neglect of the Volta Region in terms of development. He assured that when the NDC returns to power, the Ho Airport would become operational, and various road projects, including the Ho-Denu road, would be completed.



Additionally, school and health projects abandoned by the current government would be revived.

The NDC plans to establish viable industries in every district of the region. Mr. Gunu expressed confidence in the NDC's victory in the 2024 elections and urged supporters to ensure a resounding victory.



He cited the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the Ho Airport as examples of the NDC's commitment to developing the region.



The Executive Director of the Volta Development Forum, Daniel Agboka-Jegede, thanked Mr. Gunu for his visit and affirmed the forum's willingness to collaborate with any development-focused government.



He emphasized the region's rich natural and human resources, which, if properly utilized, could bring significant wealth to the region and the country as a whole.



Mr. Agboka-Jegede stated that the forum is actively working on a blueprint to position the region as a leading business hub in the country in the long term. He highlighted plans for vigorous cross-border trade in towns like Dzodze and Aflao, which would benefit the national economy.